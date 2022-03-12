Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the opening day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal run out 4

Rohit Sharma c de Silva b Embuldeniya 15

Hanuma Vihari c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 31

Virat Kohli lbw b de Silva 23

Rishabh Pant b Embuldeniya 39

Shreyas Iyer st Dickwella b Jayawickrama 92

Ravindra Jadeja c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 4

Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b de Silva

13

Axar Patel b Lakmal 9

Mohammed Shami

c de Silva b Jayawickrama 5

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (B-7 LB-8 NB-2) 17

Total: (All out in 59.1 overs) 252

Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/29 3/76 4/86 5/126 6/148 7/183 8/215 9/229 10/252

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 8-3-12-1, Vishwa Fernando 3-0-18-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 24-2-94-3, Praveen Jayawickrama 17.1-3-81-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 7-1-32-2.

