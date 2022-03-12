Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the opening day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings:
Mayank Agarwal run out 4
Rohit Sharma c de Silva b Embuldeniya 15
Hanuma Vihari c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 31
Virat Kohli lbw b de Silva 23
Rishabh Pant b Embuldeniya 39
Shreyas Iyer st Dickwella b Jayawickrama 92
Ravindra Jadeja c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 4
Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b de Silva
13
Axar Patel b Lakmal 9
Mohammed Shami
c de Silva b Jayawickrama 5
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0
Extras: (B-7 LB-8 NB-2) 17
Total: (All out in 59.1 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/29 3/76 4/86 5/126 6/148 7/183 8/215 9/229 10/252
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 8-3-12-1, Vishwa Fernando 3-0-18-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 24-2-94-3, Praveen Jayawickrama 17.1-3-81-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 7-1-32-2.
