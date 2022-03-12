Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the second Indian Super League 2021-22 semifinals. The clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on March 12, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams look to move a step closer to the finals. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 semifinal live streaming can scroll down below. Jamshedpur FC 0–1 Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Semifinal 1, Video Highlights.

ATK Mohun Bagan were brilliant in the league season as they managed to finish third. However, Juan Ferrando's team aren’t in the greatest of forms heading into this game. But they have a lot of experience at this stage of the competition and will back themselves. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC enter this match after four wins in their last five games and will be hoping to take an advantage into the reverse tie.

When is Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 2, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on March 12, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 2 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 Semifinal 2 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

