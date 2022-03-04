New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) India returned with a rich haul of nine medals from the recently-concluded Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

India won four medals in the junior championships which ended on Thursday -- in sabre women's team (bronze), epee women's team (silver), foil men's team (bronze) and foil women's team (bronze).

In the Cadet Championship, India won five medals -- in epee women's individual (bronze), epee women's team (silver), epee men's team (bronze), sabre women's team (bronze) and foil women's team (bronze).

A total of 12 Asian countries had participated in the Championships, a release from Fencing Association of India said.

