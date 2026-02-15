New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the fixtures for the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season.

The season will commence on February 27, 2026, with two matches scheduled on the opening day. Namdhari FC will take on Aizawl FC, while Chanmari FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC on the first day of action, as per a release from AIFF.

Per the clubs' proposal, the IFL 2025-26 season will feature a two-stage format. Stage 1 will feature the 10 participating clubs competing in a single-leg, home-and-away round-robin format.

In Stage 2, the teams are divided into two groups. Those that finished in the top half in Stage 1 will advance to a home-and-away championship round, while the bottom half will compete in a centralised relegation round.

All points from the initial stage will carry over to preserve the league's competitive context. The league toppers at the end of Stage 2 will be crowned the Indian Football League champions and will be promoted to the Indian Super League 2026-27.

The Indian Football League, formerly known as the I-League, is the second tier of the men's professional football league in India. (ANI)

