New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Indian football's much-awaited strategic roadmap will be introduced on January 7, a top official of the sport's national federation said on Tuesday.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said this after attending a meeting with the state associations, The meeting was chaired AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey with the state representatives attending it virtually.

"We will meet again to discuss the strategic roadmap, which we have developed taking all your suggestions and plans, and will be presented on January 7," Prabhakaran was quoted as saying by the AIFF.

The AIFF requested all it's member associations to maintain a zero-tolerance policy on integrity related issues.

The state associations were asked to present the measures they plan to take in order "to uphold the highest integrity in football played in their respective regions".

The AIFF said it will hold a series of meetings and organise education programmes "to strengthen the integrity structure and take measures at the state level".

Chaubey said, "Promotion and relegation between the ISL and the I-League has been a burning topic over the last few years, and there has been a paucity of communication between the AIFF and the FSDL in the past.

"I am happy to say that we have now bridged that gap, and there has been a positive attitude towards the whole issue from FSDL's end."

He added, "The AIFF is also acting as a bridge between the FIFA-AFC and the state associations, who in turn, will help in running football across the country.

"The revival of the Santosh Trophy has also been a major talking point this month. The tournament has been taking place across three venues so far, and the feedback we have received is immense.

"Also there is great excitement around the Santosh Trophy since the semi-finals and the final will be held in Saudi Arabia."

The AIFF also requested the state associations to host their respective Khelo India U-17 Girls Football Leagues.

A request was also made to the states to nominate their respective football ambassadors.

