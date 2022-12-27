Chelsea will be looking to bounce back in the second half of the campaign when they face Bournemouth in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s side have had a string of poor results of late and find themselves struggling in the ninth spot on the Premier League points table. As a matter of fact, they are yet to register a win across competitions since beating Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on November 3. They are nine points away from the top four and would hope to reduce that gap when they take on Bournemouth, who are 14th on the table. Arsenal 3-1 West Ham, EPL 2022-23 Result: Gunners Pump Three Past The Hammers to Complete Comeback Victory.

Bournemouth too have struggled with inconsistency and despite being underdogs, they would hope to put on a good show against Chelsea and hope to win all points on offer. Potter’s side will miss the services of Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kante for this clash. He will have Thiago Silva and Reece James back, with both these players adding a lot of strength to their backline.

A lot for Chelsea would depend on how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang performs in this game. The Gabon striker would hope to recreate the form he had for Arsenal in his first stint in the Premier League and make use of Bournemouth’s shaky defense, with the Cherries having conceded 32 goals in 15 matches so far.

When is Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on December 26, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).Liverpool Reaches Agreement With Dutch Club PSV Eindhoven to Sign Netherlands International Cody Gakpo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth match. Despite poor form, fans can expect Chelsea to clinch a win in this contest.

