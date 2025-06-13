Mumbai, June 13: The Indian players and their support staff members observed a minute's silence and wore back armbands before the start of the intra-squad match here on Friday in memory of the Ahmedabad airplane crash victims. Only one person survived the horrific accident on Thursday afternoon when London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers including crew members, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 'Devastated and Heartbroken', Sachin Tendulkar Expresses Grief Over Heartbreaking Air India Flight Incident (See Post).

"The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands. A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families," the BCCI said.

Several touring members including head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test captain Shubman Gill and senior players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have expressed their anguish at the accident in social media posts on Thursday. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar also joined the cricket fraternity to express his thoughts.

Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet

Devastated and heartbroken by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Such a tragic incident! Prayers for the departed souls, and may God give strength and courage to their loved ones at this difficult time. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 13, 2025

A four-day intra-squad match will be the last opportunity for the Indian players to gear up for the five-Test series starting against England at Leeds on June 20.

