New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Rising Indian shuttler Arati Patil has confirmed a berth at the upcoming BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024, to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from February 20 to February 25.

The 23-year-old Kolhapur resident is currently ranked 13 in the women's singles (Standing/upper limb impairment) SU5 world rankings.

The Khelo India gold medallist Arati won a mixed doubles silver medal at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games and has accumulated seven bronze medals in women's singles and doubles events at various international para-badminton competitions.

"I'm thrilled to have qualified for the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024. With the financial burden lifted off my mind, it allows me to fully focus on my game. I am truly grateful for the remarkable support from Punit sir and the Punit Balan Group. The backing has opened doors to top-tier coaching, and advanced training facilities, which will help me to achieve all the goals I have set for myself," said Arati.

Arati who has previously competed at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in 2019 is backed by the PBG group.

"The Punit Balan Group has always believed that by investing in the dreams of athletes, we contribute to the larger narrative of India's sporting success. Arati Patil is an exceptional talent. We are delighted to fuel her aspirations as she competes on the world stage. I am confident that she will bring laurels to the country at the World Championships. I wish her all the best," commented Punit Balan, Chairman and Managing Director, PBG. (ANI)

