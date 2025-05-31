Sports News | Indian Sprinters Win Silver at Asian Championships, Secure Spot at 2025 World Athletics Championship

Agency News ANI| May 31, 2025 08:48 PM IST
Sports News | Indian Sprinters Win Silver at Asian Championships, Secure Spot at 2025 World Athletics Championship
Indian sprinters. (Photo: AFI)

Gumi [South Korea], May 31 (ANI): India's women's 4x100m relay team delivered a strong performance at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, clinching a silver medal with a timing of 43.86 seconds.

The team--comprising Srabani Nanda, Abhinaya Rajarajan, SS Sneha, and Nithya Gandhe--finished second behind China, who took gold with 43.28 seconds. Thailand secured bronze in 44.26 seconds, as per a press release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The result not only brought India a podium finish at the continental level but also secured the relay team's qualification for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Tokyo next year.

Among the four sprinters, Sneha's selection and performance hold particular significance for HRDS INDIA SPORTS ACADEMY, which she represents.

Her contribution to the medal-winning relay marks the first-ever international medal for the academy, which focuses on identifying and training talent from tribal and underprivileged communities across India.

"This silver medal is not just an individual milestone--it represents the success of a system that believes in talent, discipline, and opportunity," said the founder secretary of HRDS INDIA. "We are proud of Sneha and the entire Indian relay team. Their performance in Gumi shows that Indian athletics is moving in the right direction."

The academy has been actively working to build a robust grassroots system to support athletes from marginalised backgrounds, with a long-term vision of contributing to India's Olympic prospects for 2036. Sneha's qualification for the World Championships is seen as validation of that approach.

As the athletes prepare for the global stage in Tokyo, the success in Gumi is expected to inspire a new generation of young Indian sprinters. For HRDS INDIA, the medal also reinforces its broader mission: to equip athletes with the training, support, and environment needed to compete at the highest levels of sport. (ANI)

