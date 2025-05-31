Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 on June 1. The winner of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale of season 18. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS finished at the top with nine victories in the points table. Punjab Kings reached their first playoffs since 2014. In the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS suffered a thrashing defeat against Bengaluru in Mullanpur. PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League Playoffs Clash.

Shreyas Iyer's PBKS will be keen to go one step closer to the title in the upcoming do-or-die clash against MI. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians finished fourth in the IPL 2025 standings. During the league stages, the five-time champions had a six-match winning streak. They are coming into this contest after securing a comfortable 20-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator match. Mumbai has a strong squad and will be keen to go all the way to another final.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, June 1 in Ahmedabad. There is no prediction for rain in Ahmedabad during the match hours. The temperature is expected to be around 38 degrees to 35 Celsius during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians thrilling clash. 300 Sixes and 7000 Runs in IPL: Rohit Sharma Shines for Mumbai Indians in Eliminator With Records Galore.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has produced a balanced track this IPL season. Batters have played their shots easily, whereas pacers and spinners have got ample amount of help from the Ahmedabad track. The Narendra Modi stadium has a fast outfield. The team which wins the toss might look to chase in this match, with both teams possessing power-packed hitters.

