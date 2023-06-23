Fatorda (Goa) [India], June 23 (ANI): Boris Singh has been signed by FC Goa for their next Indian Super League Season. The club announced the signing through their social media handles on Friday.

The 23-year-old has impressed mightily over the last two seasons in the colours of Jamshedpur FC, starring in their ISL Shield-winning campaign in 2021-22.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: USA to Host Expanded Competition With 32 Teams.

This marks FC Goa's fourth signing of the window following the arrivals of Indian internationals Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, and Udanta Singh.

"I am very happy to have joined FC Goa. I hope to contribute to the best of my abilities and make all the fans proud," stated Boris after putting pen to paper on a multi-year deal that will see him in the iconic Orange of the Club for the upcoming 2023-24 season and beyond.

Also Read | Rajiv Mishra Dies: Ex-Indian Junior Hockey Team Star Passes Away At 46.

"I like the style of football played here. And I am really looking forward to working with coach Manolo (Marquez) and the team. I have seen many young players develop a great deal under him and I hope he'll get the best out of me too."

Hailing from Manipur, Boris Singh has rapidly emerged as one of India's most promising footballers. Known for his electrifying pace, sound defensive skills, and attacking abilities, the youngster is set to breathe in energy to FC Goa's lineup. Having the experience of playing as a winger and a wing-back on either side of the field, his versatility and ability to contribute both in defense and attack make him one that FC Goa fans will be waiting to see.

The youngster initially rose to fame after graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy and getting selected for India's squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, where he started in two of three group-stage games. Following the World Cup, he joined Indian Arrows and made 31 appearances for them in the I-League across two seasons.

A short stint with ATK FC's developmental team followed before Boris began his ISL journey with ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020-21. Midway through the season, the wing-back shifted base to Jamshedpur FC, with whom he lifted the coveted ISL League Winners' Shield the following year.

In the recently-concluded 2022-23 season, the 23-year-old registered four goals for the Men of Steel, two of which came in a winning cause in the Super Cup against ATK Mohun Bagan, which, in turn, cemented their spot in the semi-finals.

And now, Boris Singh will start a new chapter in his footballing career with FC Goa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)