Nicosia (Cyprus), May 11 (PTI) Olympian Kynan Chenai was the best Indian on show as the country's trap shooting squad failed to reach the final in the individual events on the penultimate day of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here.

Kynan (24, 24, 22, 24, 23) closed with rounds of 24 and 23, for a total of 117 in the men's trap qualifiers. He finished 17th in the final rankings on Saturday.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich Crowned Title With 2-0 Win on Thomas Muller's Farewell Night.

Manuel Murcia of Spain and Lada Denisova of the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) won gold in the men's and women's event respectively.

Shardul Vihan and Bhowneesh Mendiratta finished 62nd and 65th respectively in the men's trap event.

Also Read | La Liga 2024-25: Alexander Sorloth Scores 4 Goals and Fastest Ever League Hat-Trick As Atletico Madrid Blasts Real Sociedad.

In the women's event, the trio of Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari and Sabeera Haris too failed to make the finals.

The trap mixed team event is scheduled for the final day on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)