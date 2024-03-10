California [US], March 9 (ANI): Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a spirited challenge from Matteo Arnaldi to start his Indian Wells Open as the World No. 2 produced a fine comeback in the opening round.

After dropping an intriguing first set, the Spaniard won nine straight games to win the match 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-1.

The second seed is now 18-2 in his opening rounds since the beginning of 2023, and he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday.

"I had to change just a few things. I made a few mistakes in the first set... I had to put in more first serves in the second and third set, and I think that was a big key to improving my level a little bit, to be in the rallies -- long rallies as well, to get the rhythm, and I'm really happy to get it at the end," Alcaraz said of his efforts to shift the match.

Alcaraz and Arnaldi wowed the stadium audience with an athletic and explosive opening set, but the Spaniard was far from his best despite occasional glimpses of brilliance. The Italian played his best ball late in the set after dropping serve to trail 3-4, and he kept his composure to win the first tie-break at 5/2.

Alcaraz struck 10 wins and 23 unforced errors in the first set, but only committed two unforced errors in the second. The easy sailing continued into set three, with the exception of a vital 15/40 escape to hold for 4-1.

Alcaraz's normally all-action performance also alleviated any lingering fears two weeks after he injured his ankle and retired in his Rio de Janeiro debut.

"Honestly it surprised me. I felt great, moving normally without thinking about it. It was a really good match to realise that I am better than I thought. I think I played great tennis because of that," he said. (ANI)

