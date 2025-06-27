Berlin [Germany], June 27 (ANI): In a do-or-die double header, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will face Asian rivals China and hope to end their losing streak in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) 2024-25 in Berlin on June 28 to June 29.

The Salima Tete-led squad will take inspiration from their male compatriots, who managed to end their campaign in the Pro League last week with a spirited win against Belgium. This helped them finish in the eighth position on the points table, only ahead of Ireland.

While China is currently placed in the fourth position in the Pro League points table, India is placed last- in the ninth position, with England ahead by a point in the eighth place, with both teams yet to play two matches in the league.

"It is a very crucial double header for us over the weekend. But we will draw inspiration from the Indian Men's Team, who finished with an inspiring win against Belgium," expressed the Captain, Salima Tete.

She further emphasised that, "This Pro League outing has been a learning experience with several grey areas that we need to work on as a team. We will be introspecting on this performance when we go back home but for now our focus is on doing well against China," she said.

India will take confidence from their last outing against China, where they beat them 3-0 in the pool stage and 1-0 in a closely-fought final to win the Asian Champions Trophy in Bihar in November 2024. However, in the previous season of the Pro League, India had lost 1-2 in the double header. "They are a known opponent to us, from our regular outings in the continental championships, we are aware of their potential. They are a tough team to beat, but we will play to our strengths," she concluded. (ANI)

