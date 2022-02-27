Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team conceded a late goal to lose 3-4 against Spain for its first defeat in the FIH Pro League here on Sunday.

World No. 9 India had earlier defeated Spain, ranked sixth in the world, 2-1 in the first match of the two-legged tie Saturday.

Xantal Gine scored the winner for Spain with just 35 seconds remaining in the match after Begona Garcia (4th, 24th minutes) struck a brace. Maialen Garcia (15th) also registered her name in the scoresheet from a penalty corner.

India's goals were scored by debutant Sangita Kumari (10th minute), Salima Tete (22nd) and Namita Toppo (49th).

While it was India's first defeat in four matches, Spain registered their first win in the FIH Pro League.

India had defeated China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two matches in Muscat, Oman earlier this month. PTI SSC

