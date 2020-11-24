Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) England's tour of India next year will comprise four Tests instead of the regulation five to accommodate the limited-overs series that had to be postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the schedule for the series planned in February-March while speaking at an online event.

Also Read | Bajrang Punia-Sangeeta Phogat Wedding: Sangeeta Celebrates Haldi Ceremony With Sisters Geeta & Babita (View Pictures).

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs and five T20s, it is a lot easier having bi-laterals because the number of people are less," he said.

"When it gets to 8 teams, 9 teams, 10 teams, then it becomes a bit more difficult...we have to keep assessing the situation...lot of them are talking about a second wave," he said.

Also Read | Juventus vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch UCL 2020-21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The limited-overs series originally comprised three T20s and as many ODIs and was scheduled to be held in September this year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The number of T20s has been increased in the revised schedule as the Board took into account the World T20 to be held in October-November next year in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)