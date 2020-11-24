The European Cricket Series caravan has now moved to Malta for the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta T10 2020. The tournament comprises of 33 matches which will take place between November 24 and December 4. All the games will be played under the coronavirus-induced norms at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The six teams participating in the tournament are American University of Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC, Marsa CC, Msida Warriors CC, Overseas CC and Southern Crusaders CC. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the full schedule, match timings and other details of ECS Malta T10 2020, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Download ECS T10 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

With the tournament being double round-robin, each team will play against the other five sides twice in the group stage. The top four teams will qualify to the semi-finals, and subsequently, the winner will be decided in the final game. The competition is indeed challenging as four games will be played each day. Hence, a side will take the field twice in a day within an interval of two hours. Although fans can’t enjoy the action in ECS T10 2020 on television, the games will be live-streamed on FanCode app. Let’s look at the schedule of the tournament.

Full Schedule of ECS T10 2020:

S.No. Match Day Time (IST) Venue 1. Overseas CC v Southern Crusaders CC November 24 2:30 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 2. Southern Crusaders CC v Overseas CC November 24 4:30 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 3. Atlas UTC Knights CC v American University of Malta November 25 1:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 4. Marsa CC v Msida Warriors CC November 25 3:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 5. American University of Malta v Atlas UTC Knights CC November 25 5:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 6. Msida Warriors CC v Marsa CC November 25 7:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 7. Overseas CC v Atlas UTC Knights CC November 26 1:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 8. Southern Crusaders CC v American University of Malta November 26 3:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 9. Atlas UTC Knights CC v Overseas CC November 26 5:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 10. American University of Malta v Southern Crusaders CC November 26 7:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 11. Marsa CC v Overseas CC November 27 1:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 12. Msida Warriors CC v Southern Crusaders CC November 27 3:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 13. Overseas CC v Marsa CC November 27 5:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 14. Southern Crusaders CC v Msida Warriors CC November 27 7:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 15. Atlas UTC Knights CC v Marsa CC November 28 1:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 16. American University of Malta v Msida Warriors CC November 28 3:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 17. Marsa CC v Atlas UTC Knights CC November 28 5:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 18. Msida Warriors CC v American University of Malta November 28 7:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 19. Atlas UTC Knights CC v Southern Crusaders CC November 29 1:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 20. Overseas CC v American University of Malta November 29 3:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 21. Southern Crusaders CC v Atlas UTC Knights CC November 29 5:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 22. American University of Malta v Overseas CC November 29 7:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 23. Overseas CC v Msida Warriors CC November 30 1:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 24. Southern Crusaders CC v Marsa CC November 30 3:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 25. Msida Warriors CC v Overseas CC November 30 5:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 26. Marsa CC v Southern Crusaders CC November 30 7:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 27. Atlas UTC Knights CC v Msida Warriors CC December 1 1:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 28. American University of Malta v Marsa CC December 1 3:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 29. Msida Warriors CC v Atlas UTC Knights CC December 1 5:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 30. Marsa CC v American University of Malta December 1 7:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 31. 1st Semi-Final December 4 1:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 32. 2nd Semi-Final December 4 3:00 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta 33. Final December 4 6:30 PM Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Squads:

Southern Crusaders CC - Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain

Overseas CC - David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns

American University of Malta - Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda

Knight Kings CC - Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan

(Note: The squads of other two teams haven't been announced yet)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).