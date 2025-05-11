Jiangshan (China), May 11 (PTI) Two failed clean and jerk attempts cost Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi a bronze medal as she finished fourth in the women's 64kg category at the Asian Championships here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, an Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships medallist, managed 115kg in clean and jerk as she faltered in her attempts to heave 120kg and 125kg, adding to her 91kg snatch for a total of 206kg in the non-Olympic category.

A successful 125kg lift would have taken the Manipur lifter past South Korea's Mun Min-hee, the 2018 Asian Games medallist, who claimed bronze with a total of 214kg (94kg +120kg)

China's Li Shuang won the gold with an effort of 239kg (105kg+134kg) while Filipina lifter Elreen Ann Ando clinched the silver for her 232kg (102kg+130kg) effort.

India has sent a two-member team to the Asian Championships, which most of the elite weightlifters are giving a miss

Dilbag Singh will be competing in the men's 96kg event on Tuesday.

