New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Indian boxing icon Vijender Singh has been appointed as a member of the Asian Boxing Council (ABC), marking a milestone in his journey from elite athlete to global sports administrator.

Vijender, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing, brings with him nearly two decades of experience at the highest level of the sport, both in amateur and professional boxing. His appointment to the Asian Boxing Council reflects his deep understanding of the sport and his continued commitment to its growth across the continent, a release said.

Also Read | Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

"I am honoured to be appointed as a member of the Asian Boxing Council. I would like to thank the Boxing Federation of India and its leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I hope to fulfil this role to the best of my ability at the international level. Just as we created history in Beijing, I am committed to working for the growth of Asian boxing, with a strong focus on Indian boxers, and helping our athletes achieve even greater success in the future," , Vijender Singh said, according to the release.

The Asian Boxing Council plays a key role in shaping the sport's competitive and developmental framework across the region. Vijender's inclusion is expected to add an athlete-first perspective to policy discussions, governance, and long-term planning, the release said.

Also Read | WPL 2026: Shafali Verma's Brilliant 62 Lifts Delhi Capitals to 166 Against RCB in 11th Match of the Women's Premier League.

Vijender Singh remains one of India's most recognisable sporting figures, having won a historic bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and multiple medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Post his amateur career, he transitioned successfully into professional boxing, further enhancing his international profile.

His appointment is seen as a moment of pride for Indian boxing and underlines the growing presence of Indian athletes in global sports governance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)