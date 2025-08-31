Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday mentioned that preparations for the 2036 Olympics are underway, with the Indian Olympic Association, led by PT Usha, preparing to host the Olympics in India.

India has officially bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), led by President PT Usha, submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2024.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Arsenal Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2025-26 Match at Anfield.

"Preparations for the 2036 Olympics have also started in full swing. The Indian Olympic Association, under the leadership of MP PT Usha ji, has decided to bid for it as well, and now we are preparing our bid and sending it to the Olympics as well, and good preparations are going on so that we get that bid and the Olympics are held in India," Piyush Goyal said in an event.

India's ambition to host the 2036 Summer Olympics reflects a strong desire to contribute to the global sporting community and showcase the nation's capability to host such a grand event. The Indian sports fraternity and the government remain optimistic and committed to turning this vision into reality, with the aim of presenting India as a gracious host for the Olympic Games.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Registers for ILT20 2025-26 Auction After Announcing Retirement From IPL: Report.

Recently, IOA has approved the submission of a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM) held earlier this month. PT Usha expressed her delight at the approval for India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its SGM.

Ahmedabad is likely to be the city to host the Commonwealth Games 2030. Proposals are expected to be submitted by 31 August, and Commonwealth Sport is expected to decide on the host city in November.

Goyal also announced the MP Sports Festival of North Mumbai, which will take place from 21 September to 25 December, in which he aims for there to be at least 1 lakh participants.

"I am very happy today to announce that the MP Sports Festival of North Mumbai will be held on a large scale in North Mumbai between 21 September and 25 December in about 95 days, in which my target is that there should be at least 1 lakh participants," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)