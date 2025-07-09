New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): In a landmark moment for Indian pickleball, Vanshik Kapadia, representing the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), scripted history by clinching three medals at the PPA Tour Asia - Panas Malaysia Open 2025, held from 3rd to 6th July at 9pickle, Selangor, according to a release from AIPA.

At the inaugural edition of the prestigious PPA Tour event in Malaysia, Kapadia showcased extraordinary form and versatility across all categories - Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

• Silver - Pro Men's Singles: Kapadia battled his way to the finals in a hard-fought match, narrowly losing to Vietnam's Trinh Linh Giang in straight sets (12-10, 11-7).• Gold - Pro Men's Doubles: Partnering with Harsh Mehta (India), the duo dominated the finals with a commanding 11-3, 11-6 victory.• Gold - Pro Mixed Doubles: Kapadia teamed up with Australia's Nicola Schoeman, delivering a stellar performance to win the finals 11-3, 11-4.

The PPA Tour Asia - Panas Malaysia Open 2025, hosted by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), marked a significant milestone as the first-ever PPA event held in Malaysia. The tournament witnessed participation from over 500 athletes representing countries such as Vietnam, Australia, USA, Hong Kong, China, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan.

Speaking on his achievement, Vanshik Kapadia said, "It's an unbelievable feeling to represent India and win across all three formats on such a big international stage. I'm grateful to my partners, coaches, and the AIPA for the support. This is just the start -- there's so much more to achieve."

AIPA President Arvind Prahoo added, "Vanshik's performance is a proud moment for India and a reflection of the growing strength of Indian pickleball on the global stage. We are committed to supporting athletes like him as they continue to make their mark internationally."

With this historic medal haul, Vanshik Kapadia becomes one of the first Indian athletes to podium in all three categories at an international PPA Tour event, signalling a new era for Indian pickleball on the world stage. (ANI)

