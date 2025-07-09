No one thought that a simple social media blunder could lead to so much speculation and gossip about someone as respected as Virat Kohli. In May 2025, Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli claimed that he accidentally liked a picture of influencer and actress Avneet Kaur on a fan page. The incident led to a storm of memes and discussions online, ultimately culminating in a clarification from the cricketer himself. The ongoing Wimbledon 2025 is seeing a lot of Indian celebs in attendance. Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also came to watch a match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur. It seems that Avneet Kaur was there too. Media reports claim that she attended the match with her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Sharma. Virat Kohli Opens Up on Attending Wimbledon 2025 Match at Centre Court After 10 Years, Says ‘We Always Planned on Coming Back… Here We Are Again’ (Watch Video).

Avneet Kaur Spotted at Wimbledon in Same Match As Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma came to support Novak Djokovic in his Round of 16 match on July 7. Virat even congratulated Djokovic on his victory on social media. Several pictures of Virat and Anushka from Wimbledon went viral. Avneet Kaur also witnessed the Wimbledon clash between Djokovic and De Minaur. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Aladdin actress shared glimpses from her time at Wimbledon. She looked gorgeous in a white mini dress paired with a scarf, heels, and sunglasses. She carried a brown bag from Hermes.

Avneet Kaur Shares Glmpses From Her Wimbledon 2025 Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Here’s What Netizens Felt About Avneet Kaur’s Wimbledon 2025 Attendance

Soon after Avneet Kaur shared pictures of her attending a Wimbledon 2025 match, her comment section exploded with memes and speculations in connection with Virat Kohli's algorithm controversy. Many users called her a stalker and brought up the algorithm controversy once again. A user wrote, "Are yaar, ye to Virat ke peeche peeche chal rahi hai," while another commented, "Avneet be like: Jahan Kohli wahan mai." Virat Kohli Issues Clarification After 'Liking' Actress Avneet Kaur's Pictures on Her Instagram Fan Page, Says 'There Was Absolutely No Intent Behind It' (See Story).

Netizens React to Avneet Kaur’s Instagram Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Wimbledon 2025

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Wimbledon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k2CEkb1j2M — Jeet (@JeetN25) July 7, 2025

Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Mardaani, where she starred alongside Rani Mukerji. She also appeared in Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage alongside Sunny Singh.

