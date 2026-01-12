New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has taken a major step towards strengthening India's Olympic movement with the launch of the National Olympic Education and Development Programme (NOEDP) and the formal reactivation of the National Olympic Academy (NOA).

The decisions were made during the IOA Executive Council meeting on January 8 and were unanimously endorsed by the IOA General House at its Annual General Meeting on January 9, both held in Ahmedabad, according to an IOA release.

Also Read | Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

The initiatives reflect the IOA's renewed focus on athlete-centric development, Olympic education, and institutional capacity building, aligned with global best practices, the release said.

The National Olympic Education and Development Programme (NOEDP) is a comprehensive national framework designed to deliver structured education and development programmes across the Olympic ecosystem. The programme will be implemented in collaboration with National Sports Federations (NSFs) and State Olympic Associations (SOAs), ensuring wide outreach and grassroots-to-elite impact.

Also Read | Ryan Rickelton’s Six Hits Spectator on Face, Causes Cheekbone Fracture; Cricketer Sends Signed Jersey to Injured Fan (Watch Video).

As a cornerstone of this initiative, the National Olympic Academy (NOA) has been reactivated to function as the central institution for Olympic education, learning, research, and dialogue in India. Beyond its academic and institutional role, the NOA will work directly with athletes, supporting their educational needs, personal development, leadership skills, and understanding of the Olympic movement throughout their sporting careers.

The IOA General House unanimously approved PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, as the President of the National Olympic Academy, and Gagan Narang, Vice President of the IOA and Olympic medallist, as the Director of the National Olympic Academy.

Under their leadership, the National Olympic Academy will collaborate closely with the International Olympic Academy (IOA), Olympia, to align India's Olympic education programmes with the Olympic Charter and international best practices. This collaboration will facilitate the exchange of knowledge, joint programmes, research initiatives, and participation in global Olympic education forums.

The Indian Olympic Association stated that the launch of NOEDP and the reactivation of the NOA mark an important milestone in creating a values-driven, athlete-focused, and future-ready Olympic ecosystem in India--one that integrates education, excellence, and ethical governance at every level.

"In firm commitment towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and India's Vision of Viksit Bharat, IOA stands strongly in its commitment to placing athletes at the heart of the Olympic movement while strengthening the institutions that support sport across the country," the release said.

Key focus areas of NOEDP include: Olympic values, education and ethics. Holistic athlete development, welfare, and career transition support. Capacity building of coaches, officials, administrators, and support personnel. Strengthening governance, leadership, and professionalism within sports bodies. Long-term athlete development models are aligned with international standards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)