New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra on Monday urged the country's Olympic medalists and Olympians to lead the celebrations of Olympic Day on June 23, hoping that India transits from a sports-watching nation to more of an active sports-participating nation.

"Tomorrow, June 23, is Olympic Day. In our own individual ways, we can celebrate the occasion and help India embark on a journey from a sports-watching nation to a more active sports-participating nation. It could be some form of physical activity or be by way of encouragement to Olympic sport," Batra said in a statement.

"I urge India's Olympic medalists and Olympians to lead the celebrations. The Olympic community can inspire every citizen to play any sport of their choice. The National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations must not lag in encouraging athletes and support staff to participate in Olympic Day Activity. IOA would love to see all the NGOs supporting the sports ecosystem, members of the sports media, fans, sponsors and all other benefactors of Olympic sport to take part in the celebrations tomorrow," he added.

Batra further urged to make the occasion "throb with life" in India and promote healthy lifestyles despite the prevailing situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can remind ourselves of the Olympic motto Citius-Altius-Fortius (meaning Faster-Higher-Stronger) to be in the pursuit of excellence. The values of Olympism - excellence, friendship and respect - are the foundation on which the Olympic Movement builds its activities to promote sport, culture and education with a view to building a better world," he said.

"Let's make #OlympicDay throb with life in India, despite the circumstances caused by the Pandemic. We can promote healthy and active lifestyles in countless ways, even with social-distancing restrictions that are in place. We can return to celebrating the philosophy of sport with renewed vigour and determination. Yes, we can and must use the opportunity to enhance the awareness and importance of Olympic sport in our country," Batra concluded. (ANI)

