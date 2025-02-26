Lausanne, Feb 26 (PTI) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday granted provisional recognition to World Boxing, effectively reducing the International Boxing Association (IBA) to a non-entity and giving the reins to the new body.

The move increases the chances of boxing being retained at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as WB will henceforth conduct the affairs of the sport.

The IBA was de-recognised in 2023 after a year-long dispute for defying advice and instructions from the IOC, which had long cited concerns about the sport's governance and the integrity of bouts.

"The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee provisionally recognised World Boxing as the International Federation (IF) within the Olympic Movement governing the sport of boxing at world level, during a remote meeting held today," said IOC in a statement.

The IOC said it gave recognition to WA after assessing its functioning and the fact that four continental confederations and a majority of national federations were affiliated to it.

"Following an assessment of the situation of World Boxing, it was noted that, among the criteria for recognition that the IF has satisfied, World Boxing is composed of 78 National Federations from the five continents; and four continental confederations are already established.

"Has provided evidence that 62 per cent of the boxers and 58 per cent of the boxing medallists at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 are affiliated to National Federations that are members of World Boxing.

"Applies the sports integrity process implemented during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 by the Paris Boxing Unit, including with independent oversight," it said.

The IOC said with regard to the governance criteria, WA has put in place the "structure and documentation for good governance (including the World Boxing Code of Ethics, Conflict of Interest Policy and declaration form, Anti-Corruption Policy, and Finance and Audit Committee Terms of Reference), and has demonstrated strong willingness and effort in enhancing good governance and implementation, to be compliant with the appropriate standards."

IOC stated that WA had provided assurance with regard to its revenue-generating process on the basis of multi-year commercial partnership agreements covering the period 2025-2028, among other things.

The global sports governing body also stated that WA had recognised the jurisdiction of the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) and had successfully applied for World Anti-Doping Code Signatory Status, "which has been accepted by WADA".

"The assessment concluded that World Boxing has continued to make progress regarding the identified areas of consideration in order to be recommended for IOC Provisional Recognition as the IF within the Olympic Movement governing the sport of boxing at world level."

