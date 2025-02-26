Arsenal title ambitions took a blow when they lose to West Ham United in their last match and will hope to keep their outside chances of a trophy alive when they take on Nottingham Forest this evening. The Gunners have finished second in their last two seasons, and it is often at crucial junctures that they lose their confidence and hand over the initiative. Liverpool currently have a 11 point gap at the top and it looks increasingly difficult to catch them. Opponents Nottingham Forest are third and their main goal is to secure a Champions League berth next season. From Castle to Palace: England Football Team Coach Thomas Tuchel Visits Prince William Then Takes in Crystal Palace vs Aston Vila Premier League 2024–25 Match.

Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo form the central defensive partnership for Nottingham Forest, who are likely to play with four at the back. Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi have played key roles on the wing and their creative play should come in handy. Playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White will partner striker Chris Wood in the attacking third for the hosts.

Ethan Nwaneri is fit and available for selection after suffering from cramps in Arsenal’s last game. He will be part of a front three alongside Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling. Thomas Partey adds stability to their midfield, and he will allow Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to venture forward for Arsenal.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest will host Arsenal in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, February 27. The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 is slated to be played at the The City Ground, Nottingham, England and has a scheduled start time of 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Both these clubs should create a few chances in this tie with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

