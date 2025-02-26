Manchester United secured a hard-fought point away to Everton in their last game and next face Ipswich Town at Old Trafford this evening in the English Premier League. The Red Devils have managed 30 points from 26 games so far and it has been a season to forget for them so far. Manager Ruben Amorim is yet to settle at the club and his style of play seems to be not going down well with the players. They will however look to reinstate some stability at the club by doing well in the last phase of the campaign. Opponents Ipswich Town are 18th and have lost four out of their last five games. If the club fails to reverse their form, a relegation is on the cards for them. Premier League 2024–25: Chelsea Routs Southampton 4–0 on Frustrating Night for Cole Palmer.

Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo’s absence is hurting Manchester United while the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Jonny Evans continue to similar faces on the treatment table. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the attack once again with Allejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee as the attacking midfielders. Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes will be deployed in central midfield.

Wes Burns, Christian Walton, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Julio Enciso are the players missing out for Ipswich Town. Axel Tuanzebe, Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves, and Leif Davis form the defensive line for the visitors. Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap will share the goal scoring responsibility with Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene as the two wingers.

When is Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to lock horns against Ipswich Town in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, February 27. The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 is slated to be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, England and has a scheduled start time of 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Manchester United vs Ipswich Town online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United play with no confidence and it will not be a surprise if they drop points here.

