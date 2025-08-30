Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 30 (ANI): The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), the recognised National Sports Federation for Pickleball under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), on Saturday commenced historic selection trials at the IPA Centre of Excellence in Ahmedabad to form the first-ever official Indian Pickleball Team.

The two-day trials (August 30-31) will determine the squad that will represent India at the Second Edition of the Pickleball World Cup, sanctioned by the Global Pickleball Federation, to be held in Florida, USA, from October 27 to November 2, 2025.

Over 140 players from across the country, including those from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana, and Gujarat, are competing for a chance to represent India.

The competition is being held across three categories. In the Under-16 category, two boys and two girls will be selected, with no singles events being played. The Open category will see the men's and women's singles winners, along with the men's and women's doubles winners, earn their spots in the team.

Meanwhile, in the 50+ category, the men's doubles and women's doubles winners will be selected to represent India at the World Cup.

Speaking on the commencement of the trials in a press event, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, IPA, said, as quoted from a press release by the board, "Today is a landmark day for Indian pickleball as we begin the process of selecting the first official Indian team for the Pickleball World Cup. For the first time, players will represent India under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Sports Authority of India, with the Indian Pickleball Association recognised as the National Sports Federation for the sport."

"It is also a proud moment as we move from being an emerging sport to officially fielding a national team on the global stage. The enthusiasm of players from across the country underlines pickleball's rapid growth and bright future in India," he added.

The timing of these trials holds special significance as they coincide with National Sports Day celebrations (August 29-31) across the country, making this milestone a fitting tribute to India's sporting spirit.

This milestone follows the success of the inaugural World Cup held in Lima, Peru (October 2024), where over 500 players from more than 30 countries participated. With the sport's global footprint expanding rapidly, India's participation at the Pickleball World Cup is expected to fuel its rise at home further. The Trials for U-16 Boys and 50+ categories will take place on August 31 in Ahmedabad.

Players Selected from Day 1 of Selection Trials: Men's Singles - Aman Patel, Men's Doubles - Dhiren Patel and Suraj DesaiWomen's Singles - Amrita Mukherjee, Women's Doubles - Rakshika Ravi and Sindoor Mittal, U16 - Girls Aayra Khanna and Anushka Chhabaria. (ANI)

