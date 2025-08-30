Toulouse vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Toulouse are set to host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Ligue 1 2025-26 fixture. The Toulouse vs PSG match is set to be hosted at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday. Toulouse are on a roll at the moment with two consecutive victories, which have boosted their confidence when they face PSG in the upcoming Ligue 1 fixture. They have moved to second place in the Ligue 1 standings and are now unbeaten in six games, continuing their winning form from the end of the last season. PSG Win UEFA Super Cup 2025, Ousmane Dembele and Co Beat Tottenham Hotspur on Penalties to Clinch Maiden Title.

PSG, on the other hand, have picked up six points after defeating Nantes and Angers in their opening two games in the Ligue 1 2025-26 season. PSG are yet to concede a single shot on target. If they keep a clean sheet in their upcoming fixture against Toulouse, they will go through the first three games without conceding a goal for the first time since the 2015-16 season of Ligue 1.

Toulouse vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Details

Match Toulouse vs PSG Date Sunday, August 31 Time 12:25 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadium de Toulouse Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available

When is Toulouse vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG will face Angers in the next match of the Ligue 1 2025-26 on Saturday, August 26. The PSG vs Angers match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Google Celebrates PSG’s UEFA Super Cup 2025 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur With Virtual Fireworks Animation.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Toulouse vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch Toulouse vs PSG live on any TV channel. Read below to check the Toulouse vs PSG online viewing option.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Toulouse vs PSG live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Toulouse vs PSG live score updates on the social media handles of both teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).