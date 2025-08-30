La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Spanish giants Real Madrid are hosting Mallorca in the matchweek 3 game of the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 season. The Real Madrid vs Mallorca contest is scheduled to be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The Spanish giants will be confident at home. Los Blancos have started their La Liga 2025-26 campaign on a positive note. Madrid have secured victories in their first two fixtures in the new season. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Celta Vigo Climbs to 13th Place, Villarreal Stay Ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will be looking to continue to notch up a hat-trick of wins when they host Mallorca. On the other hand, Mallorca do not have a great record against Real Madrid. This will keep them under pressure when they play against them. It will be a tough battle in the upcoming La Liga 2025-26 fixture. The visitors will need to bring tactical ideas to beat the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Mallorca Date Sunday, August 31 Time 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Spanish Giants Real Madrid will take on Mallorca in the La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, August 31. The Real Madrid vs Mallorca match is set to be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and it will start at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca live on television in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga online viewing options. Fan Invades Pitch To Click Selfie With Kylian Mbappe During WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Club Friendly 2025 in Austria, Frenchman Obliges (Watch Videos).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Expect a quality game of football with Real Madrid securing an easy win.

