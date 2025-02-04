Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis is set to visit India for the first time for a six-city "Road to IPBL" tour in March to promote combat sports in India and bridge the gap between international and domestic talent.

The “Road to IPBL" tour, will have stops in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Also Read | How To Buy India vs England Tickets Online and Offline? Check Details To Buy Tickets for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series.

The tour builds on the momentum created last August when Pettis faced off with Indian actor and IPBL co-founder Rana Daggubati in Mexico.

"India has an incredible passion for combat sports, and I'm excited to be part of this movement with IPBL," said Pettis in a release.

Also Read | Jenni Hermoso Says Non-Consensual Kiss from Luis Rubiales After Spain’s 2023 FIFA World Cup Win ‘Stained One of the Happiest Days of My Life’ As She Speaks Out During Former RFEF Chief’s Trial.

"Bringing APFC to India and setting up a fight between my brother and one of India's top boxing champions is a huge step forward for the sport. I can't wait to experience the energy of the Indian fans firsthand."

IPBL has officially announced a major fight between WBC India Champion Sabari Jaishankar and Sergio Pettis, the former Bellator Bantamweight Champion and brother of Anthony Pettis.

Sergio is an American mixed martial artist currently signed with Bellator MMA, where he previously held the Bellator Bantamweight Championship.

Before joining Bellator, he competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), earning recognition as one of the top fighters in the bantamweight division.

His opponent, Sabari Jaishankar, known for his technical skill and power, is India's top professional boxer, having won multiple World Boxing Council (WBC) titles, including WBC India, WBC Australasia, and WBC Middle East Titles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)