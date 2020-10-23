Sharjah [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Fierce bowling performance by Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar helped Mumbai Indians to restrict Chennai Super Kings at 114/9 in their 20 overs here at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.

MI stand-in captain Kieron Pollard asked CSK to bat first. Regular captain Rohit Sharma missed the game due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during their last game against Kings XI Punjab.

CSK batsmen failed to pick Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah in the initial overs and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), Ambati Rayudu (2), Narayan Jagadeesan (0), Faf du Plessis (1) failed to impress with the bat and were sent back to the pavilion. CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried to build the innings and added 18-run for the fifth wicket. In the last over of the powerplay, Boult scalped another wicket and dismissed Jadeja (7).

In the next over, Rahul Chahar, after being hit for a six, scalped Dhoni (16) as he was caught behind the stumps by Quinton de Kock.

Deepak Chahar (0) was bagged by Rahul Chahar in the ninth over. Curran and Shardul Thakur then build a 28-run for the eighth wicket. Thakur played a knock of 11 runs and was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 15th over.

Curran held the one end strong and played a knock of 52 runs including two sixes. He along with Imran Tahir guided the team to the 100-run mark thanks to a 43-run partnership. Tahir scored 13 not out.

For Mumbai Indians, Boult picked four wickets while Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah clinched two scalps each.Brief scores: CSK 114/9 (Sam Curran 52, MS Dhoni 16, Trent Boult 4-18, Jasprit Bumrah 2-25, Rahul Chahar 2-22). (ANI)

