In match number 42 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams met previously in the IPL 2020 and Delhi emerged victorious in that contest. Meanwhile, you can scroll down below to find out betting odd, free bet odds, match prediction and favourites for KKR vs DC clash in IPL 2020. KKR vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 42.

While Delhi Capitals are comfortably placed on top of the IPL 2020 points table, Kolkata Knight Riders are on fourth spot. With things heating up both the teams will be looking to collect the two valuable points.

KKR vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Delhi Capitals are bookmakers favourites going into this contest. As per Bet365 betting odds, KKR have been given 2.20 while favourites DC have been given 1.66. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs DC IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR vs DC Predictions: Who Will Win?

Delhi Capitals have been in great form and Knight Riders, on the other hand, have slumped somewhat of late. So, Delhi Capitals is likely to walk away with two points from this fixture.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

