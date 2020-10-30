Abu Dhabi, October 30: Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle became the first player to smash 1,000 sixes in the shortest format of the game on Friday, and former England skipper Michael Vaughan has no hesitation in saying that the 'Universe Boss' is the greatest T20 player of all time.

Gayle added another feather to his illustrious cap after smashing his 1000th sixes in T20 cricket against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Also Read | DC vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Suryakumar Yadav, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Michael Vaughan's Tweet

Just witnessed a 41 yr getting the most amazing 99 !!! In doing so he hit his 1000 six in T20 cricket ... Without question @henrygayle has to be the greatest T20 player of all time ... #UniverseBoss #IPLinUAE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2020

The left-handed batsman played a knock of 99 of 63 including eight sixes and six fours. Gayle's knock powered Kings XI Punjab to 185 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Vaughan was surprised by Gayle's "amazing" knock and praised the 41-year-old cricketer after he reached the milestone. Also Read | Chris Gayle Misses Century by One Run Against Rajasthan Royals, Netizens Heap Praises on the Universe Boss for his Knock of 99.

"Just witnessed a 41 yr getting the most amazing 99 !!! In doing so he hit his 1000 six in T20 cricket ... Without question @henrygayle has to be the greatest T20 player of all time ... #UniverseBoss #IPLinUAE," Vaughan tweeted.

The West Indian is leading the chart for the maximum sixes in the T20s. Kieron Pollard is in second place with 690 sixes in 524 games while former Kiwi attacking batsman Brendon McCullum is in third place with 485 sixes in 370 matches.

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman in the top-10 with 376 sixes in 337 games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)