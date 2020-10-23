Sharjah [UAE], October 23 (ANI): It was billed as the match that would finally see Chennai Super Kings put on their best show in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they took on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. But MI pacer Trent Boult finished with four wickets as CSK managed a paltry 114/9 in their 20 overs.

If Boult started the attack in the first over itself, Jasprit Bumrah wasn't ready to be left behind as he too finished with 2/25 from his four overs. In fact, he was on a hat-trick when a bouncer to MS Dhoni was evaded by the former India skipper.

While Boult and Bumrah derailed the top-half of the Chennai innings, Rahul Chahar wasn't ready to rest on past laurels in a game that saw regular MI skipper Rohit Sharma sit out to nurse his hamstring injury. Chahar picked two wickets including the crucial scalp of Dhoni for 16.

But the star was definitely Boult and speaking to the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break, he said it was nice to start well against CSK.

"Nice to get a couple early (wickets) on and hopefully we can go out and get these. Lot of swing early on which was nice, the job is only half done and we have to bat well and put some pressure on these guys," he said.

Asked about his showing with the ball, Boult said: "I felt like probably I put out my best performance in the last few games and today it was nice to get a couple of wickets."

Boult also spoke highly of bowling coach Shane Bond and how it has been good to work with quality players like Jasprit Bumrah among others.

"One of our great fast bowlers back home (On working with MI bowling coach Shane Bond) and nice to be working with a familiar face and obviously with experienced guys like Pattinson, Coulter-Nile and Bumrah there's always lot to learn in this tournament," he said. (ANI)

