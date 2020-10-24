Dubai [UAE], October 24 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to field first against Kings XI Punjab here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Both SRH and KXIP have eight points but due to the better net run rate the former are at fifth spot in the IPL standings. Punjab are on the winning streak as they have won their last three games.

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Mayank Agarwal, Jimmy Neesham Out As KXIP Put to Bat.

In their last meeting this season, Hyderabad defeated Punjab by 59 runs.

David Warner made one change to his side as Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Shabaz Nadeem. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham go out and Chris Jordan and Mandeep Singh come in.

Also Read | KXIP vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: SRH Elect to Bowl After Winning Toss.

KXIP playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

SRH playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)