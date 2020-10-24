In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 43 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH are placed on the fifth spot on the IPL 2020 points table while KXIP are on sixth place. Meanwhile, SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Both the sides have made few changes to their playing XIs. Khaleel Ahmed returns for Sunrisers while Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham are out for Kings XI. KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Both Sunrisers and Kings XI are placed in the lower half of the IPL 2020 points table and will be looking to make their way up. Four matches remain for both the teams and it is the net run rate that separates the two sides. KXIP vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 43.

KXIP Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

While Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals in their last match, Sunrisers Hyderabad also registered a win in their last outing and defeated Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, this is the second meeting these two sides this season. Hyderabad emerged victorious in the previous clash.

