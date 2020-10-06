New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer for the "smart" bowling changes he made against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

Delhi Capitals defeated RCB by 59 runs on the back of a brilliant bowling performance. Kagiso Rabada put out an impressive show during Delhi Capitals' 59-run win. The pacer picked four wickets to help his side defend a target of 197 runs.

None of the RCB batsmen fared well besides Virat Kohli who scored 43. AB de Villiers had an off day with the bat in hand as he just managed to score nine runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by Anrich Nortje.

Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets each while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped one.

Tendulkar said the smart bowling changes made by Iyer didn't allow the batsmen to get off to a flying start. The former Indian cricketer said even after having a good batting line up RCB batsmen were completely outplayed on Monday.

"@DelhiCapitals really bowled well. Smart bowling changes by @ShreyasIyer15 which didn't allow the batsmen to get off to flying starts. @RCBTweets has a good batting line-up but were completely outplayed today," Tendulkar tweeted.

Delhi Capitals have gone to the top of the table with four victories and eight points from five matches. They will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Friday. (ANI)

