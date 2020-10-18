Sharjah [UAE[, October 18 (ANI): After playing a crucial role in Delhi Capitals' five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all-rounder Axar Patel said that he was just trying to time the ball in the last over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Delhi Capitals chased down a total of 180 with five wickets in hand and one ball to spare. Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden century in IPL and he remained unbeaten on 101. With this win, Delhi has now gone to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings with 14 points from nine games.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester City Planning January Move For Barcelona Superstar.

Delhi needed 17 runs off the final over, and Axar Patel smashed three sixes in the over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja to hand the Shreyas Iyer-led side a victory. In the end, Axar remained unbeaten on 21 runs off just five balls.

"When I saw that the last over is being bowled by left-arm spinner and the boundary was shorter on one side, I was just trying to time the ball and not hit it too hard. My formula was to see the ball and hit the ball," Axar Patel told Shikhar Dhawan in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Betting Racket Busted in Prayagraj, 5 Arrested.

Batting first, CSK posted a total of 179/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Faf du Plessis (58) and Ambati Rayudu (45*) starred with the bat for the MS Dhoni-led side.

In the end, Ravindra Jadeja also played a cameo of 33 runs off just 13 balls to take CSK's total past the 170-run mark. For Delhi Capitals, Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 2-44 from his four overs.

CSK will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday, October 19 while Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday, October 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)