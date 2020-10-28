Dubai [UAE], October 27 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsmen Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner bludgeoned the Delhi Capitals bowling attack in the powerplay and skipper Shreyas Iyer feels that his team lost the game in the first six overs itself.

SRH showed no mercy as they thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Also Read | How to Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of MOB vs RM Group B Game & Football Score Updates on TV.

In the match, the Delhi Capitals chase spluttered and faltered without ever kicking into top gear.

Iyer said the loss against SRH will motivate them to come good in upcoming games.

Also Read | Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan Trend on Twitter As Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals to Stay in Race for IPL 2020 Playoffs.

"Definitely a big loss, but you can't get bogged down at this point of time. We still have two games. One win is all we need - we've been waiting for that since the last three games," Iyer told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"This loss is definitely going to motivate us. I think we lost it in the powerplay itself, when they got 70+ runs," he added.

No Delhi Capitals batsmen got going as SRH restricted the Shreyas Iyer-led side to 131 runs in their allotted 20 overs on the back of some all-round bowling performance. The skipper said that the defeat won't put them down.

"I think we need to have a strong and positive mindset. These loses are not going to put us down. We've been doing amazing before these three matches, and it shouldn't get to our heads," said Iyer.

"It's really difficult to judge what to do on this wicket - it's probably better to lose the toss. [In jest] unfortunately I lost the toss and we thought of the dew," he continued.

"We obviously discuss a lot about the opposition batsmen. We really try to execute our plans but it was really unfortunate that we didn't do well today," the skipper added. With this win, SRH has moved to the sixth spot in the points table with 10 points while Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points.

"Any team can surprise any team in this tournament. You can't underestimate anyone, especially at the business end of the tournament. RCB is a good team but we must also remember we've beaten them before," said Iyer.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)