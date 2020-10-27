Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) kept their chances of making it to the IPL 2020 playoffs alive with an impressive 88-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC). It was a must-win game for David Warner-led side and they did exactly what was required. Wriddhiman Saha and Rashid Khan, apart from Warner were the star performers for Sunrisers. Saha, who replaced Jonny Bairstow as an opener, went to smash 87 off 45 balls as SRH posted mammoth 219 for two in their allotted 20 overs. SRH vs DC Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner, Rashid Khan Create Records In Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 88-Run Triumph.

Apart from Saha, Warner scored 66 off 34 balls to lay a solid platform. In bowling, Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem started on a positive note and then Rashid further dented Delhi with quick wickets. The Afghanistan spinner registered impressive figures of 3/7 in his four overs.

Twitterati were all praises for Saha and Rashid for their performance as Sunrisers stay in contention for a place in the final four. In response to SRH’s 219, Delhi could manage only 131. Meanwhile, check out some reactions.IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Team selectors didn't select Saha in T20 squad for Australia tour* Saha: pic.twitter.com/HEQIkb4l1U — Pradeep (@MahakalMessi) October 27, 2020

17 dot balls by Rashid Khan in four-over spell vs DC by giving just 7 runs and took three wickets. Magical Khan. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2020

Rashid you beauty. Just best in the business.. #RashidKhan #SRHvDC — Prabhav Jain (@prabhavjain_) October 27, 2020

This was Delhi Capitals’ third defeat in a row and they now slump to third place on the IPL 2020 points table. At one stage they were sitting comfortably on top of the team standings and now see themselves under some pressure.

