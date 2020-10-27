Real Madrid will aim for their first win in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 when they play Borussia Monchengladbach in their second match of Group B. Madrid were shocked 3-2 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening group match following their 0-1 defeat to Cadiz in La Liga. But Zinedine Zidane’s men fought back with a 3-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona. Monchengladbach beat Mainz 05 3-2 in Bundesliga. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for where and how to watch the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid UCL match should scroll down for all information. MOB vs RM Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid Football Match.

Eden Hazard is expected to play a part against Monchengladbach. The Belgian has experienced an injury-laden spell at Madrid so far this season and is yet to play this season. He has, however, been included in the travelling side to Germany and could come off the bench against Monchengladbach. Madrid are still without Dani Carvajal, Martin Odegaard, Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group B Match Time and Schedule in India

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid match will take place on October 28 (Tuesday) midnight. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group B match will be played at the Borussia-Park football stadium and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group B Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on television channels. SonyLiv, the OTT od Sony Sports will be live streaming the game online for its fans in India.

