Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Lungi Ngidi finished his mandatory seven-day quarantine and has begun training for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Ngidi, who had picked nine wickets in four games in last year's IPL, has joined the CSK teammates.

"And I'm out," Ngidi wrote in his Instagram story in which he was seen sweating it out in the gym.

Last week, CSK signed Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, CSK opened its account in the ongoing tournament on Friday, courtesy of right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul, Faf du Plessis' calm knock, and Moeen Ali's cameo.

Also, the game against Punjab Kings was Dhoni's 200th match for CSK. Dhoni, who has played 206 matches in the IPL, has featured for CSK in the tournament and Champions League T20. He has made 176 appearances for CSK in the IPL besides making 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 tournament.

"He has been absolutely the heartbeat of CSK, there's no doubt about it. Whether it's performances, guidance or leadership... you run out of things to say about him," head coach Stephen Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"His longevity also has to be mentioned and appreciated... to play 200 games and still have a desire to do well and perform well is a testament to his attitude towards the game and the franchise. I think the franchise has grown and MS has grown with it, so it's a very good relationship and great fun," he added.

CSK will next play against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

