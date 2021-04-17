Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting praised his side's attitude against Rajasthan Royals even though his team suffered a three-wicket loss.

Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat scored 27 runs off the final two overs as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this week.

"What we talk around this group is never being beaten right and keeping ourselves in the contest and we did magnificently against Rajasthan Royals. Up until the 16th over mark, I thought we had them and that says a lot about us as a group. No matter how badly we play, until they hit the winning run, we are never out of the game," Ponting said in a dressing room speech, of which the video was uploaded on official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals.

"With the ball we thought we were outstanding and the endeavour, the energy and the outfield, the fielding against Royals and the catching was brilliant. Brilliant once again. Woakes, your first two overs, they were awesome, 2-8, we needed you to do that and stay in the game. Avesh started brilliantly and he set the tone. For most of the day, we did things right but the game got away," he added.

Left-handed batsman David Miller produced a 62-run knock and it was followed by Chris Morris' cameo of 36 runs off just 18 balls as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets.

Miller came out to bat with the score at 17/3, and he guided Rajasthan's innings. And with 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. With this win, Rajasthan has registered their first victory in this edition of the IPL. (ANI)

