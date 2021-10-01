Sharjah [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson admitted the side didn't put on a fighting total against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday.

CSK defeated SRH by six wickets despite a late wobble in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SRH were only able to score 134 in the allotted 20 overs and Williamson cited this as one of the reasons for the loss.

"Not quite enough runs. It wasn't an easy surface and although we didn't get enough we showed a fighting spirit in the last quarter with the ball. We need 10-15 extra runs with the bat though and we need to make those small," said Williamson during the post-match presentation.

"After the powerplay we were 40-something and although you feel like you want more, it was a good start on that surface. You want to score a few more runs though, but we saw some nice contributions from the lower order. We need to improve. This team is at the top of the table," he added.

CSK was the first team to get knocked out in IPL 2020 and on Thursday the Dhoni-led side became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after defeating SRH by six wickets.

"If you make better decisions with the bat, the final score could have been a little more. CSK played really well. It looked challenging and variable. We are back to the drawing board," said Williamson.

"Although every match is about the W or the L against your name, you do look at the growth of the team. This season has been a bit disjointed given that it was played in two halves, but we'll look to grow and build some momentum," he added.

SRH have been knocked out of the IPL 2021, the side will next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. (ANI)

