Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in match 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah. With this win, CSK became the first team this season to book a place in the playoffs, after missing out on knockout action last season. Meanwhile, SRH can no longer advance to the next phase of the competition after losing nine of their 11 gams so far. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After being asked to bat first, Sunrisers Hydrabad were pegged back early as they lost Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson for cheap. However, SRH never recovered from those blows as, despite Wriddhiman Saha’s gutsy knock, the 2016 champions could only manage a below-par score yet again this season. SRH vs CSK Highlights Of VIVO IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Qualify For Playoffs.

Chasing the score, Chennai were given a great start by openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis as the duo stitched yet another 50+ run partnership, laying a foundation for yet another smooth chase. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 clash.

# CSK became the first team this season to book a place in the playoffs

# CSK have qualified for playoffs in 11 out of 12 editions

# SRH can no longer qualify for the knockout stage of IPL 2021

# Deepak Chahar has gone wicketless in the powerplay in 8 of 11 IPL 2021 innings but is the leading wicket-taker (9) in that phase

# CSK registered their 12th win over SRH in IPL

# Josh Hazlewood (3/24) registers his best figures in IPL

# Ruturaj Gaikwad-Faf du Plessis (591) have scored the most runs for CSK by a partnership in a single IPL season

With the fate of both teams sealed, they will be focusing on their upcoming games aiming to gather momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. CSK face playoff-hopeful RR in their nest game while SRH take on KKR, who are also fighting for a place in the top four.

