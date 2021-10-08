Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

At the time of the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said: "Going to have a bowl. The pitch does look a little bit dry. They've left enough grass in the game to sustain. Later in the second half, the pitch settles down a little bit. It's been hard work adjusting to all kinds of surfaces, and the teams that have done so have qualified. Some experiments come off, some don't. We come into this game feeling balanced about our lineup."

Also Read | RCB vs DC Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Unchanged Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bowl First.

On the other hand, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant said: "Looking to improve each and every day as a batting unit. Right now we're going fine. Same team."

RCB had last suffered a defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) while Delhi Capitals outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. Delhi Capitals is at the top spot in the points table while RCB is in third position.

Also Read | SRH vs MI Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Piyush Chawla Makes Debut For MI As Rohit Sharma Opts To Bat.

Playing XI: RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, and Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)