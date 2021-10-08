Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians on the final day of the league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 08, 2021 (Friday). Both teams have very different objectives heading into the match and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of SRH vs MI along with all the action. Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario Explained.

Mumbai Indians know what they have to secure the final playoff spot in the points table but it won’t be easy for the record champions. In order to play in the knockouts, MI need to win by 171 runs or more and score more than 200 to go past KKR's net run rate. However, if Rohit Sharma’s men chase, they will be eliminated. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

With all the odds stacked against them, Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a miracle against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who already have had a campaign to forget. The 2016 champions are set to finish at the bottom of the table and have won just three games so far but Kane Williamsons’ team will be aiming to end the season on a high note.

IPL 2021 Live Score

The teams also met on the final day of the last season but under very different circumstances. On that occasion, SRH managed to beat MI to secure a playoff spot and this time will be aiming to replicate that result and eliminate the record champions.