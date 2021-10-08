Wicket! Jason Holder strikes for SRH as he dismisses Hardik Pandya. The MI batter failed to connect properly to a slowish delivery and handed an easy catch to Jason Roy. Hardik Pandya c Roy b Holder 10(8).
Ishan Kishan has been the star of the show for Mumbai Indians in their final league game and is showing no signs of slowing down. The record champions are hoping to replace KKR in the final playoff spot and for that need a mammoth score on the board.
Wicket! Rashid Khan provides the breakthrough as he dismisses MI skipper Rohit Sharma. The ball loop in the air after a leading edge and was grabbed brilliantly by Mohammed Nabi. Rohit c Nabi b Rashid Khan 18(13).
Fifty! Ishan Kishan has been sensational at the start of the game as he brings up his half-century in just 16 deliveries, the fastest of IPL 2021. Kishan has scored 8 fours and 2 sixes.
Ishan Kishan has started the game in some fashion as he has come out all guns blazing. The MI batter smashed Siddharth Kaul for fours in an over, grabbing 18 runs.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan begin proceedings in their final IPL 2021 league game as they hope to secure the final playoff spot. MI need a win by 171 runs if they are to make it to the knockout stages.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and Rohit Sharma opts to bat first. MI have made two changes, Krunal Pandya and Piyush Chawla make it into the XI. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey will be captaining SRH in the absence of Kane Williamson.
Welcome to our live coverage of match no 55 of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI have an uphill task to make it to the playoffs as they need a win and a miracle to surpass KKR's net run rate. Meanwhile, SRH are aiming to end their season on a winning note.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians on the final day of the league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 08, 2021 (Friday). Both teams have very different objectives heading into the match and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of SRH vs MI along with all the action. Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario Explained.
Mumbai Indians know what they have to secure the final playoff spot in the points table but it won’t be easy for the record champions. In order to play in the knockouts, MI need to win by 171 runs or more and score more than 200 to go past KKR's net run rate. However, if Rohit Sharma’s men chase, they will be eliminated. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
With all the odds stacked against them, Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a miracle against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who already have had a campaign to forget. The 2016 champions are set to finish at the bottom of the table and have won just three games so far but Kane Williamsons’ team will be aiming to end the season on a high note.
The teams also met on the final day of the last season but under very different circumstances. On that occasion, SRH managed to beat MI to secure a playoff spot and this time will be aiming to replicate that result and eliminate the record champions.