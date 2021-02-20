New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): England all-rounder Tom Curran is super excited to learn from former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Australian batsman Steve Smith was bought by the Delhi Capitals Rs 2.2 crore, while experienced T20 players Tom and Sam Billings were bought for Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively in the IPL auction Thursday.

Tom is delighted after being picked by Delhi Capitals in the auction and the all-rounder expressed his excitement to learn from Ponting during the IPL 2021.

"Absolutely delighted to be joining @DelhiCapitals for this years @IPL. Buzzing about the opportunity to mix with all the amazing players in the squad and I'm also super excited to learn from one of the greatest in Ricky Ponting. See you soon India," Tom Curran tweeted.

After a fierce bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals acquired English all-rounder Tom (base price - Rs 1.5 crore) for Rs 5.25 crore. The 25-year-old, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the last season, has scored 106 runs and has taken 9 wickets in 10 matches in his IPL career.

The experienced T20 player has notched 972 runs and taken 157 wickets in 134 matches in his T20 career.

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav, who started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, was also bought by the Capitals in the auction for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

The 33-year-old has taken 119 wickets in 121 matches in his IPL career. The fast bowler had a brilliant season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2018 when he picked up 20 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.90.

Players acquired by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2021 Auction: Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod and Manimaran Siddharth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)