New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): A late onslaught from Kane Williamson and fifties from Manish Pandey and skipper David Warner guided SunRisers Hyderabad to 171/3 in their allotted 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, openers failed to give the side the desired start as Jonny Bairstow (7) was picked by pacer Sam Curran in the fourth over.

Manish Pandey, brought in the playing XI, joined Warner in the middle. The duo after setting their eyes on the ball played furiously and increased the run-rate as they smashed boundaries at regular intervals.

Pandey and Warner knitted a 106-run partnership off 87 balls. Meanwhile, Pandey completed his half-century in 35 balls. Warner also completed his fifty in the 16th over.

In the 18th over, Lungi Ngidi bagged both Warner (57) and Pandey (61) and left the side reeling at 134/3.

Williamson and Kedar Jadhav took the charge of moving the scoreboard. Williamson's hitting enabled SRH to accumulate 20 runs from Shardul Thakur's 19th over. In the last over, the duo added 13 runs and took the total to 171/3 in 20 overs.

Williamson's 26-run knock was studded with a six and four 4s, while Jadhav scored 12 off four balls. For CSK, Ngidi bagged two scalps and Chahar took one wicket.

Brief Scores: SRH 171/3 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 61, David Warner 57, Kane Williamson 26*; Ngidi 2-35) vs CSK. (ANI)

